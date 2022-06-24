PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local restaurant owner is a reminder that there are good people everywhere.

Lucy Rodriguez owns AutentiKa Mexican Grille in Panama City Beach. This past weekend, she came across a bag someone left in the restaurant.

She opened the bag to look for contact information for the owner when she found something quite surprising: a pile of cash, nearly $10,000.

Rodriguez kept a close watch on the purse until the owner came by the restaurant to pick it up, cash and all.

She said she learned the importance of integrity from her mother.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s $40 or $10,000… You always do the right thing, and that’s what I want to pass on to people out there,” Rodriguez said. “When you come to my house, we will take care of you. As simple as that.”

Rodriguez also said “mi casa es su casa” is more than just a saying for her team members at AutentiKa.