Pastor gets mohawk for charity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A pastor has an exciting new haircut. because of her congregation’s generosity.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church was one of about 70 congregations in the region that collected socks and underwear to be sent to 30 area organizations.

The church’s pastor fulfilled a promise to get a mohawk… if her congregation collected more than 500 packages of socks or underwear.

The donated clothes will also go to help refugees at the southern border.

“We’re reading about things that are happening along the border where they have absolutely nothing, so for them to have a pair of socks, for them to have clean underwear,” Rev. Joanne Richmond said. “Just look at our own lives and see that that’s important to us. It’s something we just assume we’re going to have on a regular basis. But there are a whole lot of people here and around the United States who can’t make that assumption.”

A local stylist donated her time to cut the pastor’s hair.

Reverend Richmond doesn’t know if she’ll keep the haircut, but she did say it is “nice and cool”.