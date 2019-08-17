Passersby discover ‘likely abandoned newborn’ in woods Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – A “likely abandoned newborn infant” was found on Friday in Silver Spring by area residents, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer tweeted that passersby “provided initial care” before EMS arrived on the scene and provided advanced life support.

Update – (~515p) IAO 10300blk Tenbrook Dr, passerbys located a likely abandoned ‘newborn’ infant, they provided initial care prior to arrival of medics, @MCFRS_EMIHS provided advanced life support & transported Pri1 to area hospital, prognosis is good https://t.co/hbtaI1lsFC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 16, 2019

The infant was found near the 10300 block of Tenbrook Dr. near Robin Rd. and Sligo Creek Park.

Emergency Communications Center officials received a call from a man who had been walking on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive when he heard a baby crying. He went to investigate the sound and found a naked baby approximately 10 feet from the sidewalk in the woods.

The baby was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

She is possibly Hispanic and according to medical personnel at the hospital, was born a few hours before she was found.

MCPD reminded the public of Maryland’s Safety Haven Law: