Paramedic helps wife deliver their son in hospital parking lot

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif. (CNN) — It’s a paramedic’s job to be prepared for anything.

But one paramedic in Diamond Springs, Calif., got quite the surprise when his laboring wife told him they weren’t going to make it to the hospital before she gave birth.

As a paramedic engineer for the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District, Shawn Kellogg is prepared for anything…

On June 1, Shawn and his wife Shantel were expecting the birth of Wyatt, their second child.

But after a trip to Kaiser Roseville, they were told Shantel’s contractions didn’t indicate labor was imminent.

“We still didn’t have the pattern that they wanted with my contractions,” Shantel said.

Then, in the late afternoon the next day as this family was driving, it was go time. But time wasn’t on their side.

“He asked me what do you need, and I said out of this car, and he looked at me and says ‘um, K, what do you want,’ and I said an ambulance we’re not going to make it anywhere,” Shantel said.

So hubby Shawn called dispatch and told the operator to have a medic crew meet them at a fire station.

And although Shawn works at a different firehouse, the responding medics already knew him.

“They recognized me and said, ‘Well, do you want this call? Yeah, I’ll take it!” Shawn said.

The destination was Mercy Hospital in Folsom, but Wyatt wouldn’t wait. So in the hospital parking lot, Shawn delivered his own son.

All in front of some very intrigued onlookers.

“In the process of delivering him, the back door is opened up, blue ravine back there, about half a dozen to a dozen nurses come out, out there as well,” Shawn said.

It wasn’t an ideal circumstance to welcome a child into the world. But for shantel there’s no one she trusts more than her husband, and there’s nothing she’ll ever remember more vividly than that bizarre and beautiful moment.

“When I think about delivering him, I think about the ambulance doors open, him, and then trees and cars going by,” Shantel said.

Here’s a fun side fact: Wyatt was born at 6:21 p.m. and 6-21 is also the month and day that Shawn and Shantel met almost 15 years ago.