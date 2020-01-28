Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over

National

by: , Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over for not following the Move Over Law.(Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department via WDJT)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — Following the rules of the road is important — even if you’re the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile for not following the Move Over Law. The driver of the Weinermobile was given a verbal warning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind motorists that when a vehicle is on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, the motorist is required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible.

If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories