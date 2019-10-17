Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Oreo unveils its own version of the gingerbread house just in time for the holidays

National

by: WJW Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WJW) – The ever-popular gingerbread house may have some competition this holiday season.

According to Bustle.com, Oreo is now selling an “Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House” at stores like CVS and Big Lots for $10.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun! This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!” said the description from Big Lots.

There is also a new mystery Oreo they’re promoting.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories