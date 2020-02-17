One United Bank’s Harriet Tubman debit card goes viral

(CNN Newsource–) Harriet Tubman may not appear on the twenty dollar bill any time soon… but that doesn’t mean you can’t pay for things using her likeness.

One United Bank is rolling out a visa card featuring an image of the abolitionist.

It’s one that not everyone is happy about, one point of contention is while the image is styled after an actual photograph of Tubman, she was not making that gesture with her arms.

Many people believe it looks like the “Wakanda Forever” salute from the film “Black Panther.”

One United Bank says the positioning is actually american sign language for the word “love.”

That controversy aside… some social media posters complain putting Tubman’s image on a bank card at all cheapens her history helping free slaves escape through the Underground Railroad.

One United is the largest black-owned bank in the country.

