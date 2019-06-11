One injured after small plane crashes in Phoenix

by: CBS Newspath

Posted:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) — One person is injured after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in north Phoenix.

The crash happened near 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Phoenix fire said the pilot, a 50-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition with second and third-degree burns.

Video from our news helicopter showed a single-engine plane down on Deer Valley Road, just west of 31st Avenue. Deer Valley Road will be closed between 31st and 35th avenues for several hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed under unknown circumstances, one mile west of Deer Valley Airport. The tail number is N576CM.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

