Oldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac dies at Nashville area home

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 31: tobyMac peforms onstage during the 3rd Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on May 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for KLOVE)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died at the age of 21.

In a statement to News 2, a representative for TobyMac said Truett passed away at his home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night,” the representative added. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

A cause of death for the 21-year-old aspiring rapper was not immediately released.