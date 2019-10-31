Oldest known surviving Marine of Iwo Jima dies at 103

WIU Alumnus John Moon Sings the National Anthem #WIU alumnus John Moon passed away in Macomb Oct. 29. The oldest known survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima was 103 years old. Services for the 1939 WIU alumnus and Purple Heart recipient are pending. Mr. Moon was an active member of the WIU and Macomb communities, and we were so fortunate that this incredible gentleman was a member of our #Leatherneck family. In 2017 and in 2018, at ages 100 and 101, respectively, he sang the National Anthem before a women's basketball game. Visit http://bit.ly/WIUJohnMoon to read more about his amazing journey, " From the Sands of Iwo Jima," Illinois Country Living magazine (Nov. 2017). On this #WesternWednesday, take a moment to remember John Moon and enjoy this January 18, 2018 performance of the National Anthem. Posted by Western Illinois University on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

MACOMB, Ill. — The oldest known surviving Marine from the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II has died.

John Moon

John Moon, of Macomb, passed away earlier this week, Western Illinois University confirmed. He was 103 years old.

A 1939 WIU alum, Moon joined the war effort after the bombing at Pearl Harbor. He was married with a young son at the time. He served in the 5th Marine Division, and was awarded a Purple Heart.

He settled back into life in Macomb after the war, and had two more children.

In 2017, he became somewhat of a social media sensation after a clip of him singing the National Anthem before a WIU women’s basketball game went viral. He was 100 years old at the time.

According to WREX, arrangements for Moon are pending at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb.