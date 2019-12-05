Shooter dead, multiple injured after Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4.

One person is dead and multiple are injured. Confirmation from the scene said that the shooter died.

According to Queen’s Medical, they have one victim receiving treatment.

The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor, according to Pearl Harbor.

Officials said that he reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers, before killing himself.

The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

Officials said that base security and the Navy investigative services are investigating the scene. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, according to officials.

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary. GOV. DAVID IGE

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.