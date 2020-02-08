Official Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked

CNN — Facebook’s official social media accounts appear to have been hacked. The hacking group “OurMine” posted an image on Twitter and Instagram saying, “Hi, we are OurMine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter.”

A spokesperson for Twitter says the compromised accounts have been locked and they’re working with Facebook to restore them.

The hacking group previously compromised HBO, the New York Times, and the NFL.

