Officers shoot, kill hospital shooting suspect

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) — A hospital valet was hurt Friday when a gunman fired shots outside a Boston hospital. The suspect then got into a fight with responding officers before he broke free and led them on a pursuit that came to a destructive end when officers opened fire on the man, brandishing what appeared to be a gun.

“All I seen was the guy run into the bushes and then the cops are yelling at him saying ‘freeze, stop running.’ It sounded like the Fourth of July,” one witness said.

The suspect’s silver Chevy received damage on the passenger side after slamming into three vehicles, and car parts and debris littered the pavement.

“It was terrifying,” said Waqas Haider, witness.

Haider was on his way to work when he inadvertently got trapped by police cruisers that were surrounding the suspect.

“I see all the officers, and I see fire department, and everybody is just like rushing and I’ve got that feeling something is wrong, very wrong,” Haider said.

“And then a little while later one of my colleagues had actually heard some shots,” said Laurie Katzman, resident.

Katzman works in the area and says the violence is unnerving.

“The feeling you get is pretty close to home, but the other feeling you get is the response team has been excellent,” she said.

Officers say the 49-year-old hospital valet is in serious but stable condition. The suspect was shot to death by police after he refused to drop his weapon.

