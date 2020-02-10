Officers hurt in Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN) — Two police officers in Forrest City, Arkansas were injured in a shooting at a Walmart Monday. Authorities say a man at the store was making threats, among them, blowing up the store.

When police arrived, the suspect reportedly opened fire. One officer was taken to a local hospital. The other was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. The suspect was killed.

“I mean, it’s scary waking up. Um, your mom’s on the phone and you don’t know if she shot or not. She’s hyperventilating. I was just scared. right, right. Nobody deserves to go through that,” said Sandy Bannister, son of Walmart employee.



The Arkansas State Police Criminal Division is working with Forrest City Police to investigate the shooting.

