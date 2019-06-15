Officer shot while transporting prisoner

WINSTON, Mo. (WDAF/CNN) — A Trenton police officer was shot during a struggle while transporting a prisoner.

The officer was headed south on U.S. 69 taking a prisoner to St. Joseph when the transport took an unexpected turn.

Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the female officer was taking a prisoner to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph for a 96-hour mental evaluation.

“It was a one officer transport at the time the incident occurred,” Angle said.

As they reached city limits of Winston, Angle said a struggle happened inside the vehicle over the officer’s handgun, and the officer was shot in the abdomen. The suspect was restrained.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Jamey Griffin. He was facing charges for assault.

Griffin has a long rap sheet with arrests for severl DWI’s, resisting arrest and assault.

Angle says Griffin is in custody and was taken to a nearby hospital with a hand injury.

As for the officer, she is in critical condition at an area hospital.