Off-duty police officer shot several times

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – A Pittsburgh police officer is in critical condition after being shot several times.
The department says the off-duty officer was shot multiple times in the Homewood area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police detained several people who had gathered for a party nearby.
SWAT was called to search a house in the area.
It’s unclear whether the victim had been at the party.
High-ranking officials with the department are at the hospital with the injured officer.
The officer’s name has not been released, and no one has been arrested.