Off-duty deputy in stable condition after shot in face while driving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An off-duty Franklin County sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after a suspect fired multiple shots into the deputies vehicle and shot him in the face late Friday night he was while driving home.

The shooting occurred just after 11:03 p.m. as Jim Church, 47, was driving along East North Broadway and Eisenhouser Road after getting his dog groomed, police said.

The suspect allegedly got mad about Church’s driving and fired five shots into the deputy’s personal vehicle with one round striking him in the right cheek, according to a police report.

Church was taken to Riverside Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield #2259 at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).