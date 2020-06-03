Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence on camera Wednesday.

The former president is participating in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Town Hall Series.  He’ll be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

This will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.

The town hall will be streamed live on Obama.org at 5 p.m. ET.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories