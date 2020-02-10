Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award

NEW YORK (AP) – The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to “American Factory.” It’s the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company. The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation. The name of the Obamas’ company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren’t mentioned anywhere. “American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”
