NY State Police investigator, who responded to 9/11, dies of cancer

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (WROC) – Superintendent Keith Corlett announced the passing of Investigator Ryan Fortini who died on New Year’s Day 2020 because of cancer stemming from his assignment to the World Trade Center site following the attack on September 11, 2001. Fortini was 42 years old.
Following 9/11, Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts as part of the New York State Police Detail in New York City.
Fortini entered into retirement from the New York State Police after 16 years of service in July 2015, because of his worsening illness.
During his more than 15 years of service, Fortini was assigned to Troop K and then, Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the Hudson Valley.
