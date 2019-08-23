NTSB: Earnhardt Jr. plane crash caused by failed landing gear

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) —A report from the National Transportation Safety Board stated an airplane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. was caused by failed landing gear.

According to the report, when the plane landed the gear collapsed allowed the right wing to make contact with the roadway. The plane bounced twice, then continued airborne down the runway until it bounced a third time, slid off the pavement, into the grass and through a fence where it came to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the three were in a plane crash landing Thursday near Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 44-year-old television analyst and retired driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash in east Tennessee. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, a dog and two pilots.

“We’re incredibly grateful that Dale, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and the two pilots are safe following today’s accident,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “After being discharged from the hospital, we communicated with Dale and his team, and we’re all in agreement that he should take this weekend off to be with his family.