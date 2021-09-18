North Port police, FBI search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) -- A man from Mobile is charged with murder after Biloxi Police say he killed a man at the Golden Nugget Casino early Saturday morning. According to a news release from Biloxi Police, authorities responded to several 911 calls about a shooting at the casino at about 12:30 this morning.

Police say 30-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile and the victim, a man from Gulfport, got into a fight outside the casino. The victim then came inside where Jones allegedly opened fire on the man on the gaming floor. No one else was hurt. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 1 in the morning. Police say Jones ran from the casino but was found near the Biloxi Bay Bridge. Police say it's not clear if the two knew each other or what started the fight in the first place. Jones is being held in Harrison County on a $1 million bond.