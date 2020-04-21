North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in grave danger, U.S. source says

(CNN) — Intelligence reports suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been hospitalized following an unspecified surgery.

A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the report says he is in grave danger. Kim was notably absent from a celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15. He has not been seen since April 11, when he attended a government meeting.

Details of his condition have not yet been confirmed by U.S. or South Korean officials.

