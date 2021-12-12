North Carolina murder suspect taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County murder suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s early Sunday morning, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

We previously reported Alfred Louis Logan Jr. was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kedrick Tevon Green on Nov. 28.

He was taken into custody in Elizabeth City, N.C. without incident, deputies said. Logan was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest and the sheriff’s office is going to take custody of the handgun with additional evidence that may be related to the murder.

The sheriff’s office reported they charged Lindsey Nicole Calton of Buncombe Co. with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and felony obstruction of justice as related to the death of Green.

The ongoing investigation has revealed Calton fled Buncombe Co. with Logan and committed violent crimes in other jurisdictions, according to BCSO. Calton was taken into custody in Irondale, A.L. and the sheriff’s office traveled to conduct interviews.

“This has been a detailed and time-consuming homicide investigation. I would like to convey my sincere thanks to our Detectives and all others involved for their attention to detail, relentless determination and timely response starting on Nov.18th. I would also like to commend and thank all involved for taking Mr. Alfred Logan Jr. into custody.” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller

This case remains under investigation.