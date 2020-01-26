North Carolina man accused of keeping sex slave for 5 years

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces human trafficking charges for allegedly holding a person in sexual servitude.

Asheboro resident Salvador Espinoza Escobar stands accused of exploiting the person for five years.

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said he withheld basic needs in exchange for sex acts.

He was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 22 — being held on $100,000, facing a felony count.

Authorities credited a call to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) for saving the victim’s life.

