North Carolina family finds snake in oven while baking pizza

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (CNN) — A North Carolina family was shocked at what happened when they cooked a pizza in the oven.

The Helms family says they accidentally cooked a snake that was hiding in their oven while they prepared dinner.

“I was queasy and it was creepy,” said Robert Helm. “There’s nothing good about find a smoking snake in your oven.”

A seared serpent wasn’t on the menu for Helm.

He and his family just wanted some pizza.

“The oven started smoking. And I told my boys, ‘back up so I can make sure nothing’s getting in a fire or anything could happen.’ And I looked closely and I was like, oh, my God, that is a freakin’ snake,” said Amber Helm.

“So we went out to eat. We did not eat pizza. I hear a lot of people asking that question. Did we eat pizza? No.”

Crawling creatures come along with really living. But they aren’t invited in the Helms household.

“I am sad the way the snake died,” Amber said.

The Helms say they plan on bringing in animal experts to find out where the snake came from and how it ended up in their oven in the first place.

LATEST STORIES: