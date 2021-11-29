NOFD fights French Quarter dumpster fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department successfully fought off a one-alarm fire on the edge of the French Quarter at noon on Monday.
According to an NOFD report, 10 companies and 26 personnel responded to a 911 call at 11:58 a.m. regarding three dumpsters ablaze and spreading to a high-voltage substation and surrounding trees.
The fire was quickly extinguished by 12:10 p.m. without damaging the exposed building.
There were no firefighter injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
By the Numbers
- Call Received: 11:58 am
- Dispatched: 11:58 am
- Arrival: 12:02 pm
- Under Control: 12:10 pm
- NOFD Units: 10
- NOFD Personnel: 26
- Injuries: None Reported
- Cause: Under Investigation