Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick shoes sell out in minutes

(CNN/WFLA) — Nike has teamed up with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick once again.

On Monday, the sneaker company released a new shoe called Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick, also known at “True to 7.”

The black and white shoe includes Kaepernick’s portrait embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There is also a #7 hangtag for Kaepernick’s old jersey number.

The quarterback gained widespread attention when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination.

The gesture caught on, but caused some backlash, including criticism from President Trump who said players were disrespecting the country.

According to Yahoo Finance, the shoe was released at 10 a.m. and sold out in minutes.

