Nike to stop selling products on Amazon

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Nike is kicking Amazon to the curb.

The athletic brand will no longer sell its shoes and sports-related products on the tech company’s site.

Nike is focusing on what it called “more direct, personal relationships” with consumers as well as developing other partnerships.

In a statement, Nike said it will work “with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally.”

Nike and Amazon first joined forces in 2017.

This split was first reported by Bloomberg.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories