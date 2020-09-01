Nike launches maternity line

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Nike has launched its first activewear line for new and expectant mothers.

The maternity collection is called Nike-M.

Nike says the products in the line are designed to meet the changing needs of women’s bodies before, during, and after pregnancy.

They include:

Tights with Foldable wide waist band

a Scoop-neck tank top that makes it comfortable for women to nurse

a Bra that can be adjusted for breastfeeding or pumping

and a Cover-up with a split opening –that can be worn to accommodate a growing belly or as a nursing cover.

The new items will be available online starting September 17th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories