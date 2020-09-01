Nike launches maternity line

(CNN Newsource) — Nike has launched its first activewear line for new and expectant mothers.
The maternity collection is called Nike-M.
Nike says the products in the line are designed to meet the changing needs of women’s bodies before, during, and after pregnancy.
They include:
Tights with Foldable wide waist band
a Scoop-neck tank top that makes it comfortable for women to nurse
a Bra that can be adjusted for breastfeeding or pumping
and a Cover-up with a split opening –that can be worn to accommodate a growing belly or as a nursing cover.
The new items will be available online starting September 17th.
