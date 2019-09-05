Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music

FILE – This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. Minaj is pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18, 2019. The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(KRON) – Nicki Minaj announced Thursday she’s retiring from the music business to focus on family.

Minaj tweeted she’s ready to become a mom, saying “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Minaj’s accolades include four Billboard Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, 6 American Music Awards, and 10 Grammy Award nominations.

She has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist and has sold over 5 million albums worldwide.