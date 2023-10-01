CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was added to the injury report after “sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident,” the team said Saturday.

The Browns also said Njoku is questionable for Sunday’s game in Cleveland against the Baltimore Ravens. However, later Saturday afternoon, Njoku took to social media implying he’d be playing Sunday.

“The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow DawgPound,” he said in a post. Njoku’s agent also took to Twitter saying the tight end “is ok, thank God.”

A league source told Nexstar’s WJW the accident happened while lighting a fire pit in his backyard.

Njoku arrived at Cleveland Browns Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game with a mask covering his entire head and a fur coat, a video posted to the team’s Twitter account showed.

Njoku, who is in his seventh season with Cleveland, has 10 catches for 92 yards this season. He’s a solid blocker and coach Kevin Stefanski noted earlier this week that Njoku has been a major contributor on several big plays through three games.

“He’s made a huge impact for us already,” Stefanski said. “He’s very close to why we’re having success. He gets a ton of attention from defenses in the pass game. He does a great job competing in the run game.

“I can think back to a few plays in the last few weeks that are only having success because he’s at the point of attack. So he’s a very, very complete tight end.”

The Browns elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad in case Njoku is inactive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.