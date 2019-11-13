NFL teams invited to Colin Kaepernick private workout this weekend

(WFLA/CNN) – Colin Kaepernick is getting another shot to show off his skills for NFL teams.

On Tuesday the former quarterback announced on Twitter that the league is holding a private workout for him.

A source tells CNN the session will include on-field work and interview time and will take place at an undisclosed location in Atlanta.

Kaepernick said on Twitter “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has not played in the NFL since 2016 —the same season he first sat during the playing of the National Anthem to protest police shootings of African-American men.