(KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Walgreens in a tweet Monday morning, saying the state would no longer be doing business with the chain in response to the company’s decision to not sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 Conservative-led states last week.

“California won’t be doing business with Walgreens or any company that cowers to extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” Newsom wrote. “We’re done.”

Walgreens’ announcement came after attorneys general in the 20 states warned Walgreens and pharmacy chain CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sold abortion pills by mail to those states.

A spokesman for Walgreens confirmed to the Associated Press that the company sent a response to the AGs, saying it would not dispense mifepristone in their states. Restrictions on abortion pills have been imposed in 19 U.S. states and there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy.

Among the states affected are Iowa, Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Most of those states already have restrictive abortion laws on the books, according to The Hill.

Gov. Newsom has vowed to make California a safe haven for women seeking an abortion following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade last year.

The Governor’s office shared the following statement with Nexstar’s KRON:

“California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls.”

On Friday, the White House condemned the push by the attorneys general to block the sale of abortion pills, calling it “dangerous and unacceptable.” Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t weigh in on Walgreens’ decision, though, The Hill reports.