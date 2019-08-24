Newlyweds die in car accident just after leaving ceremony

ORANGE COUNTY, Tex. (WJHL) – A tragic accident took the lives of a young married couple only minutes after saying their vows.

19-year-old Harley Joe Morgan and his bride, 20-year-old Rhiannon Marie Morgan left an Orange County, Texas courtroom Friday afternoon, and as they were pulled out of the driveway, their car and a pickup truck collided.

The groom’s mother and sister were behind the couple and saw the collision.

They had just gotten married. They haven’t even been married for five minutes.

19-year-old Harley Horgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Morgan were high school sweethearts who were married Friday afternoon in the courtroom of Orange County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3.

“Those two babies… the only thing that they wanted was to get married and start their life. The two of them had so many dreams,” Kennia Morgan, the mother of the groom, said.

Dreams that were suddenly taken away.

The ceremony had just ended.

The newlyweds were leaving the court at the airport and following behind the grooms’ mother and sister.

“I was here, and I watched it happen,” Kennia said.

The couple pulled out from the private JP drive onto Highway 87.

The driver of an oncoming Ford pickup truck collided with their car.

“I watched my baby die. I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car,” Kennia said.

The mother desperately tried to save two lives that only minutes earlier were becoming one.

“Today, as a mother, my worst nightmare happened in front of my eyes,” Kennia said. “That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life the rest of the time that I’m on earth.”

The high school sweethearts married in JP court had future plans for a larger ceremony.

“They wanted a Christmas wedding, the 20th of December,” Kennia said.

“The 20th of December is when we were going to have matrimony with the flowers, all the friends, rest of the family, everything,” said Christina Fontenot, the groom’s sister.

A family that was looking ahead, now has a message for all of us: live in the present.

“Go home and hug your family tonight,” Kennia said. “If you have kids, go home and hug them, because I don’t have my kid. I don’t have the one thing in my life that made me happy.”

What was supposed to be the happiest day of this young couple’s life is now gone in an instant.

“Even if you’re mad, hug your family. Love your family, even if they’ve made you mad, make amends,” Kennia said. “Don’t go to bed angry because you don’t know. You don’t know how fast you can lose that person.”

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured.