Newborn left at safe haven fire station

ILLINOIS (CNN) — Firefighters in Illinois were going about their daily activities Friday — when two parents dropped off a baby girl just a few hours old.

The law allows them to do it… and experts say it’s the right thing for some parents to do.

“The baby is healthy so we are still monitoring her situation,” says Deputy Supt. Luis Gutierrez with Cicero Police. “They handed the baby to the firefighter and then immediately left the area.”

This marks the first time a baby has been dropped off at a safe haven location in Cicero.

Cicero Police say the parents did the right thing.

“There is no charges for an individual willing to obviously drop off the child,” says Deputy Supt. Gutierrez.

The Illinois safe haven law allows a parent to anonymously drop off an unharmed newborn at a safe place as long as the baby is less than a month old.

Those safe places include a fire house, a police station or a hospital.

“The most important thing is the child’s welfare,” says Deputy Supt. Gutierrez.

According to the Illinois Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, this is the 137th infant legally relinquished in Illinois since the start of the safe haven law back in 2001.

“Somebody is going to have a very wonderful Christmas present under their tree this year,” says Dawn Geras with Save Abandoned Babies Foundation

As they look for a forever home for the one day old baby girl, officials hope this serves as a positive reminder of the options available for parents.

“They took loving responsible actions to make sure that this little baby girl was going to be okay,” says Geras.

