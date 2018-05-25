Newborn baby found abandoned near Florida intersection in critical condition

A newborn baby boy was found near an intersection in Hillsborough County on Thursday.

The baby was found completely abandoned and wrapped in a towel near the intersection of 18th Street and 143 Avenue by someone walking by.

The person who found the boy took him to Florida Hospital.

Staff there said the baby was probably born within the past 12 to 18 hours.

Deputies are working through two different scenes, the hospital and the place where the infant was found.

Officials offered a reminder that there are safe places to drop off babies in the county, including hospitals and fire stations.

Anyone with information about the infant’s mother is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.