New webcams in Great Smoky Mountains National Park show incredible views

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently installed new webcams, and the images they have captured are breathtaking!

According to a release from GSMNP, the webcams were installed at Newfound Gap and Clingmans Dome.

Photo: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Visitors can now access real-time weather conditions and views from the two highest points in the park.

The images are taken every 15 minutes and provide hourly information on weather, temperature and air quality.

The webcams were installed last year and have been tested by staff for reliability and accessibility.

Webcams were also installed at Look Rock, Purchase Knob and Twin Creeks.

To learn more about the webcams and to see the latest views from each, visit the park’s website.