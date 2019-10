The Popeye’s chicken sandwich is so popular, that it’s inspiring a Halloween costume.

It’s called the ‘sold out chicken sandwich costume’ and clearly references Popeye’s hit sandwich that sold out this summer.

Some people even waited in line for hours to get one.

But you won’t have to wait in line for hours to get one.

It features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice and a white ‘sold out’ stamp.

Yandy.com is selling the chicken outfit for almost $80.

Get one before they’re gone!