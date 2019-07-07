New poll shows President Trump’s approval rating has reached highest point of presidency

FILE – In this March 29, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla. A Texas company is launching a new political donation app for Republicans that will rival a similar platform endorsed by President Donald Trump, potentially complicating GOP efforts to match Democrats’ online fundraising success. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – President Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached the highest point of his presidency.

According to a New Washington Post-ABC Poll, 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance. The poll shows 53 percent of people say they disapprove.

The approval number is up five points since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority said they approve of the president’s performance with 51 percent.

The survey was conducted with President Trump was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

42 percent said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.