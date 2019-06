FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — New pictures have been released of an infant found in a plastic bag in the Georgia woods earlier this month.

Investigators are trying to find her mother.

A trio of sisters spotted the baby June 6th after hearing a strange cry.

The infant’s umbilical cord was still attached.

Forsyth County deputies took the baby to the hospital, where she is recovering.

But now they are asking the community for help finding her mother.