Live Now
LIVE UPDATE: Dorian now Category 2 storm moving toward Florida

New Hampshire mom wins battle over ‘PB4WEGO’ vanity plate

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has stepped in to help a woman keep a 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common phrase parents say.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Wendy Auger to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

Seacoastonline.com reports Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he reached out to the division and “strongly urged them” to allow the Rochester woman to keep the plate.

Auger, who was appealing the recall, said she was “stoked.”

A DMV spokesperson said the current standards and recall procedures have been in place since July 2018. The state has been more restrictive in what it allows on vanity plates since a man won the right to have a “COPSLIE” plate in a 2014 state supreme court case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories