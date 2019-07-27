New Emmett Till sign will be bulletproof

(CNN) — The new sign marking the spot in Mississippi where the body of Emmett Till was found in 1955 will be bulletproof and made of steel.

It’s made of steel but covered with a one-inch thick plycarbonate plate, making it more resistant to vandalism.

That’s important because according to the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, the sign has been vandalized on multiple occasions, and stolen at least once.

The group’s executive director says the signs have been shot multiple times, thrown in the nearby Tallahatchie River, spray-painted, and defaced with acid.

Earlier this week, a photo emerged showing three white, male University of Mississippi students posing with guns in front of the bullet-riddled sign.

It is unclear if any of those students actually fired shots at the sign.

Till was 14-years-old when he was tortured and killed after accusations that he flirted with a white woman.

His death became an important catalyst in the civil rights movement.

