New bill could strip parental rights from rapists

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers debated on Thursday whether to strip rapists of parental rights in the state.

A new bill would give women that have a baby as a result of rape an option to go through the process of terminating parental rights of their rapist.

Hundreds of thousands of women are raped or sexually assaulted each year in the United States. If a woman gets pregnant from a rape, they are left with a decision of what to do with the baby.

Supporters said a new bill would give mothers comfort knowing their rapist can’t claim custody if they keep the baby or put the child up for adoption, even if the rapist is never convicted.

“This victim, not only has it just experienced probably the most traumatizing experience of their life, but now they have to consider whether they want to take the chance to have to co-parent with this person,” Sara Rust-Martin, legal and policy director at the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, said. “Under the current law, we don’t have protections, so that person may never come back, that rapist may never come back and want custody, but they could, and that fear is what we’re trying to address with this bill.”

Supporters of the bill urged lawmakers to pass the bill in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. No one spoke against it.

“The victim and their child could then move on with their lives and not worry about that shoe dropping at any point,” Rust-Martin said.

The bill would also let children of a rapist collect an inheritance from the father even if parental rights are terminated.

