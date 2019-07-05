New 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

RIDGECREST, Calif. (WKRG) — A  new 5.4 earthquake struck Searles Valley At 6:07 a.m.

The earthquake centered about 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, roughly 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This comes after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest Thursday morning.

The quake hit at 10:33 a.m. about seven miles southwest of Searles Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That quake was followed by another quake, this one a magnitude 4.0, in the same area at 10:37 a.m., according to the survey’s website.

