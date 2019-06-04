Neighbors rescue man from house fire

CYPRESS, Texas (CNN) — One Texas man may not be alive today had his neighbors not stepped up and risekd their own lives to save him.

When they saw the flames coming out of his house, they knew there was no time left to waste.

“I went to grab a water hose just to help put it out and someone yelled, the man is upstairs,” said neighbor Marco Bergen.

From that moment, Marco Bergen knew what he had to do. He rant o the front door of the burning home and opened it.

“When I opened the front door the black smoke was so thick it actually knocked me in the face and I almost passed out,” Bergen said.

Bergen did not let that stop him. He took a deep breath and went back inside, started yelling out for his neighbor.

“I could hear something barely like and I said ‘be quiet.’ Someone was yelling behind me and then I finally heard him and then I asked for a flashlight,” Bergen said.

Other neighbor Chad Mouhot used his phone’s flashlight and joined the search for the missing neighbor.

By now, the smoke was so thick, the men were crawling on the floor. As the flames great and the smoke closed in, they finally spotted their neighbor.

“Luckily, we saw the bottom of his feet and that is when we snapped in and grabbed him. We took in the smoke just long enough to grab him and drag him out,” Mouhot said.

The men got their neighbor to safety. At first, the victim was not breathing, but he was revived. He was said to be talking before being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“Firemen and police cannot always be there when we need them at that moment, so sometimes we have to step in and do something about it,” Mouhot said.

A woman who also lives in the house made it out on her own. Bot she and the man were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the fire was ignited by improperly discarded smoking materials in the garage.