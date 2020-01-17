ND woman charged with leaving 6 kids with dead man

(AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with felony child neglect after she was accused of leaving six children with the body of an acquaintance who overdosed.

Amber Barrett also is charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to report a death.

Documents filed in Cass County District Court say police were called on Nov. 16 to a home on a report of an unresponsive man.

Officers were let into the home by six minor children who directed them to the man lying on the living room floor. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Authorities say Barrett knew the man had died but she left for work anyway.

