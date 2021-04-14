Navy Sailor dies after water rescue training in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navy said Wednesday that Airman Nathan Burke, 30, died April 13 at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola after a military training exercise.

In a release, The US Navy says Burke was on life support after a training incident on April 5 at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School.

The following is a release from the US Navy:

Burke became unresponsive during a training evolution in the pool at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School on April 5. Paramedics responded and achieved a spontaneous return of circulation and pulse. He was transported to the hospital and was placed on life support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Airman Burke during this extremely difficult time. Counseling is available to all staff members and students through chains of command, command chaplains and Fleet and Family Support Center.

Nathan Burke was an airman from Lubbock, Texas. He was a former strength and conditioning coach at Coronado High School.