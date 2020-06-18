Navy Federal branches, operations to close early in observance of Juneteenth

(WKRG) — Navy Federal will close early at 3 p.m. on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
As some states and even businesses consider making Juneteenth a holiday, Navy Federal has made the decision to do an observance given the heightened awareness of racial injustice.
“Navy Federal branches and operation centers will be closing early on Friday in observance of Juneteenth,” said Mary McDuffie, president and CEO of Navy Federal Credit Union. “Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in our country. We at Navy Federal are encouraging our employees to take time to reflect, learn and recognize our history and the need to work together to build a better, more promising tomorrow.”
Its contact center will remain open 24/7 and members will still be able to digitally bank with the financial institution either online or via the mobile app.
