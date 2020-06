(WIAT) -- GoFundMe released a statement on Saturday evening saying they have suspended the account with Candace Owens her GoFundMe campaign for the Parkside Cafe due to inflammatory statements.

Owens expressed her support for a Birmingham bar owner and his views on George Floyd Saturday on Facebook. She started a GoFundMe campaign for the Parkside Cafe to raise money. The online fundraiser platform removed the campaign citing a pattern of statements that spread hate, discrimination, intolerance, and falsehoods against the black community at a time of profound national crisis. GoFundMe says those actions violate their terms of service.